While campaigning in the 2024 White House race, Trump vowed to be the peace president.

Over a year into his current term, he’s already lived up to this promise.

While other world leaders ran over Joe Biden, they’re forced to respect President Trump…and America.

They know we’re not wasting money on foreign wars or letting globalist groups like the World Health Organization control our country.

We’re also not subsidizing nations that don’t even come close to reciprocating.

With all this in mind, the United States is officially BACK.

Trump’s taken strategic steps for America to lead the way in international conflict resolution and other pivotal affairs.

That’s where his Board of Peace comes in.