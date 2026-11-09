The dominance will occur without giving any competitor even an inch of strategic space or spending taxpayers’ dollars.

With one stroke of the pen, President Trump has guaranteed U.S. national security interests throughout the Arctic for centuries. The agreement keeps Greenland forever inside North America’s defensive sphere of influence; it excludes all competitors from the area.

It is not temporary bluffing -- it is a legally binding agreement that guarantees protection of American interests in the regions that are most important.

Changes in Zero Taxpayer Burden Change Everything

Perhaps the most significant feature of this agreement lies in its total lack of financial burden to taxpayers. All past administrations have invested billions of tax-payer dollars in international commitments that have brought limited lasting security.

How do we establish nearly permanent security?