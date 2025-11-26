Trump has Rubio and The entirety of Windsor Castle cracking up

"It's a singular privilege to be the first American President welcomed here. And you think about it, it's a lot of presidents and this was the 2nd state visit, and that's the [historic] first. And maybe that's going to be the last time. I hope it IS, actually. 😂"

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life. Such respect for you and such respect for your country. For many decades, His Majesty the King has epitomized the fortitude, nobility, and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people."

Trump brings humor and class - glad he is representing us right now!