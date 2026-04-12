Marco A Rubio

Marco A Rubio

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Sharia Law Has No Place in America

Marco Rubio is right once again
Apr 12, 2026
∙ Paid

When our Founding Fathers established this nation’s framework, they did so with freedom, individual rights, and constitutionalism in mind. The power was always supposed to rest with we the people, as elected officials got put in place to work for us.

Unfortunately, we continue to see the United States come under attack.

These attacks aren’t always open or easy to spot. Sometimes, they happen under the guise of immigration and “multiculturalism.” Patriots are told to be tolerant of anything coming across our borders, despite the danger this poses.

Case in point? Radical Islam.

The radical left wants us all to believe there’s no problem with Islamism making its way into America. Yet, time after time, the truth proves precisely the opposite.

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