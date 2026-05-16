At last, a top diplomat who is ready to play hard ball.

Secretary Marco Rubio has expanded US Visa restrictions to snag relatives of foreign nationals working for countries which are adversary to the nation. These operatives direct, finance, or support efforts to undermine American interests right here in The Western hemisphere.

And already, dozens have experienced the sting.

Think about it. For Years shadowy networks from countries like China, Venezuela, and Cuba have been pouring money and muscle into destabilizing our backyard. Maduro’s thugs, Beijing’s spies, Havana’s agitators -- all chipping away at US influence while bureaucrats with weak knees turned their heads.

Rubio, the Florida senator who railed against communism’s spread isn’t waiting around.

What’s the plan? It’s detailed below for subscribers.