Secretary Rubio Now Strengthening America’s Relationship With Venezuela

We consistently model true leadership and strength on the global stage. This impacts not just us as a nation, but also our relationships with other countries.

Case in point? Venezuela.

Weeks ago, President Trump liberated the Venezuelan people by arresting their narco dictator president, Nicolas Maduro. As radical left lunatics chastised the Trump administration for this, Venezuelans cheered in the streets, thanking our president.

Now, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is continuing Trump’s work. How? By further strengthening America’s mutually beneficial relationship with Venezuela.

While this mission remains in its earlier stages, what’s been accomplished thus far is nothing short of remarkable!

Laying the Groundwork For Generations to Come