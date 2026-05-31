Secretary Marco Rubio delivered an unwavering statement to mark Holocaust Remembrance day as part of the Days of Remembrance for Holocaust victims. The Days were marked by honoring the six million Jews killed by the nazi regime.

Mr. Rubio and his wife called for an enduring struggle against hatred and lies.

If the promise of “Never Again” is starting to lose its meaning in American streets and on university campuses, secretary Marco Rubio will make sure it never happens. During this year’s Days of Remembrance for Holocaust victims, Marco and Jeanette Rubio honored the six million Jews who were murdered by the nazi regime.

While their message was a solemn reminder of what happened, it also sent a clear message: fighting antisemitism requires immediate action and there can be no exceptions to the truth.

This wasn’t just a ceremonial event. The message posted directly onto X carries the weight of a leader who recognizes how historical events are repeating themselves in small, insidious ways.

Antisemitism did not disappear after the Allied victory in 1945. Instead, it continued to smolder, mutate and has resurfaced in modern form, from chants demanding Jewish blood to social media mobs spreading conspiracy theories.

Secretary Rubio understands this. “Never Again” is not simply a slogan for politicians to use. It is a battle cry.

But what’s the aim? Rubio’s plan is spelled out below for subscribers.