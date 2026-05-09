Secretary Marco Rubio makes his position very clear regarding Haiti’s instability. That trade renewal will lead to real stability in Haiti, not dependency on other countries.

Trade is a better solution than sending money. What if instead of throwing billions into a failed country, we provided a fair opportunity for them to compete in global markets and grow their economy independently?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made that case clearly during a recent high level meeting with Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. According to X, Secretary Rubio emphasized U.S. commitment to Haiti’s uncertain election process while also encouraging Congressional approval of multi-year trade preferences.

While this is not simply diplomatic speak, rather, it is an outline of what constitutes real stability based upon economic independence.

Haiti is Spiraling and Rubio Knows It

The current situation in Haiti is precarious. Reports from the UN indicate that gangs currently control approximately 85% of Port-au-Prince. More than 5.5 million people in Haiti are experiencing severe hunger according to World Food Program data.

Haiti has had no national elections since 2016. Multiple assassinations of presidents and revolving door leadership in Haiti have created an environment where a multinational force has been unable to regain control of the country.

Why is Haiti important to Rubio and the United States? We spell it out below for subscribers.