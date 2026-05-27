Rubio’s visa cancellation campaign is a major step in the right direction for national security.

Why should we allow those who are anti-American and willfully seek to harm our country anywhere near American soil?

In an interview with Fox, Marco Rubio discussed his campaign to cancel the visas of Iranians who are supporters of Iran’s terrorist regime. Rubio also spoke out regarding his campaign to revoke visas of families of known terrorists.

Those who seek to harm America should be denied entry to our country. It is time for us to stop allowing terrorists and their families to enter the USA. There are many reasons why we allow terrorists and their families to come into our country. One reason is because many in Congress believe that denying terrorists’ visas will damage our relationships with other countries.

Another reason is that many politicians in Washington fear being called “xenophobic” by the media and others who oppose national security measures.

Critics of rubio argue that he is acting illegally and abusing his powers as secretary of state. However, I disagree with the critics. Rubio is doing exactly what he was elected to do.

What’s his plan? It is revealed below to paid subscribers.