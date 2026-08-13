The Juarez cartel and Los Viagras were recently labeled as foreign terrorist organizations. Instead of being viewed as large street gangs, they will be treated as armed enemy combatants.

This decision was made at a time when overdose-related deaths continue to ravage American neighborhoods, and the supply lines into Mexico controlled by these Cartels deliver toxic products from Mexican farms to American doorsteps.

This designation indicates that all efforts to negotiate with and treat narcos as common criminals has come to an end.

The border has become much more than a Crossing

Identifying the Cartels as terrorist organizations provides immediate changes in the legal and operational weapons available to fight against the Cartels.

Financial sanctions may be imposed upon their financial network; Travel restrictions are placed on top officials; and the nature of cooperation with foreign countries is elevated from informal law enforcement agreements to formal national security agreements.