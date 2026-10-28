Get 72% off for 1 year

Rubio’s trip to Peru was an action-packed event, and one that provided a tangible example of how American leadership can support its partners that are taking concrete actions on issues of national security and trade.

Secretary Rubio met with Peruvian officials to discuss the joint effort to combat illegal drugs, illegal immigration, and Chinese influence — all of which present serious challenges to every nation’s borders.

Unlike other approaches that may call for hesitation or treating countries that are willing to work together as “charitable causes,” Secretary Rubio’s approach recognizes trusted allies as valuable assets that provide real benefits.

Building Security Ties that Matter

Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of shared intelligence-gathering and joint law enforcement activities directed at the specific routes used by drug traffickers (such as those through which fentanyl precursors travel) and migrant smugglers.

These routes deliberately avoid diplomatic niceties and prey upon whatever gaps exist in U.S. foreign policy.

Peru has demonstrated a willingness to cooperate with the U.S. to counter these types of threats, even as some neighboring nations engage in joint development of ports with China while simultaneously protesting the continued presence of U.S. military forces in their region.

As noted previously, security cooperation works best when Washington stops acting as if every country has the same national priorities and begins to reward those that demonstrate they share similar interests.

The past hesitancy of administrations to identify clearly those countries that refuse to cooperate with the U.S. on key issues related to national security has allowed precursor chemicals associated with illicit opioids such as fentanyl to continue flowing into the U.S. from Mexico.

When this occurs, it typically happens when administrations prioritize multilateral photo opportunities above tangible results. What will happen when the next major smuggling route for illicit opioid precursors moves to a country whose allegiance is to Beijing rather than basic border control?

Get 72% off for 1 year