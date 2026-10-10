Past administrations’ seemingly endless lectures on unity within NATO have left security holes in their wake that partner countries like Lithuania were required to fill themselves, with their own funding and time frames.

Rubio’s most recent meetings with the officials of Lithuania is meant to cut through all the noise surrounding past speeches and focus on tangible actions instead of just slogans.

The Lithuania Factor

Although Lithuania has exceeded its NATO defense spending goals well before the deadline, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys was very enthusiastic during direct discussions with Rubio regarding this achievement.

Lithuania is a border country facing increasing Russian aggression, so this demonstrates that the country will take proactive measures to meet their obligations — even if Washington fails to live up to past promises.

The discussion between Rubio and the officials in Lithuania focused exclusively on real-world security cooperation and not some staged display.

How could previous policies have allowed Lithuania to maintain energy ties with Moscow while simultaneously expecting greater financial contributions from Europe?