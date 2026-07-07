Rubio’s Iran message shows us why we’re still trapped in the past of Washington.

Weak leadership will always come full circle to nuclear nightmare

He made very clear that U.S. pressure targets the radical leaders of Iran and their machine of terrorism — and not the average Iranian citizen suffering under their heel. Simultaneously, Rubio praised the type of military posture that is capable of deterring enemies and also highlighted the catastrophic danger of allowing Iran to come even close to achieving nuclear weapons capabilities.

Rubio’s Views Reflect Important Nuance

Rubio’s distinction is important to note as it rejects the simplistic “Iranian people vs. America” narrative prevalent in so much of foreign policy. Far too many voices in the foreign policy establishment still assume that the brutal behavior of the regime is somehow a tragic misperception and/or mistake rather than part of an intentional strategy.

Those same voices spent years defending enrichment and sanction relief; and then acted surprised when the mullahs used those temporary concessions to fund proxy fighters, and move ever closer to achieving “breakout” capacity.

So what does happen when the same individuals who previously hailed the agreement as a success find out that all those centrifuges were never turned off?