Radical Islam’s presence is spreading throughout regions and countries far beyond what would seem possible. Former cautionary tales, from individuals including Rubio, are colliding today with new waves of turmoil and incursions which will challenge Americans’ basic freedoms.

Leaders continue to downplay the scope of the threat; choosing political correctness and open borders over true national security.

How many more warnings must there be before the public expects leaders who downplayed the threat for years to be held accountable?