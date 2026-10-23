Get 72% off for 1 year

Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister recently met with Marco Rubio to challenge narcoterrorism as a hybrid threat it has evolved to become; rejecting years of polite fiction that allowed supply chains to remain open while American streets were filling with dead bodies.

Naming the Enemy Without Anymore Diplomatic Apologies

Rubio and Tovar’s conversation was a marked departure from the traditional diplomatic theater that viewed trafficking networks as simply collections of individuals seeking profits.

In contrast, the discussion framed these organizations as using paramilitary force, political influence, and cross border financial resources to undermine the sovereignty of governments on both sides of the hemisphere.

This frame is important because it dismisses the longstanding habit of separating “root cause” lecture from actual enforcement pressure.

When governments connect economic development to specific actions against money laundering and port infiltration, the old pattern of aid flowing regardless of the effectiveness begins to unravel.

At least one Central American government appears willing to take action against the cost of continued tolerance as evidenced by Costa Rica’s willingness to meet with the United States on this issue.

What else does the international get-together indicate?

Get 72% off for 1 year