Rubio showed that Washington is at last forced to deal with its failure on border security in a meeting.

Years of U.S.-Colombia policy have been tainted by institutional corruption, which included turning a blind eye to how drug cartels laundered cash into the political pockets of top government officials; and, how open borders became pipeline routes for fentanyl and migrant traffic.

Rubio’s direct communication with the incoming leadership in Colombia breaks down that corruption with one simple message: Cooperation on security will be used to further the interests of our elites.

It won’t be an excuse for their self-serving behavior.

Cartel Money for Silence

In the past, previous administrations treated Colombia like a laundering operation for influence. In such operations, millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars went toward aid, but there was still little to no enforcement so that money could continue to flow.

By focusing on real cooperation, Rubio flips the script on this model and puts joint operations front-and-center that target trafficking networks — not protect them.

How many more Americans will need to die before the same officials responsible for enabling this disaster admit that their policies were never about stopping the flow?