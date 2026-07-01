Marco Rubio’s call for allies who can actually defend their own cultures is an insult to every globalist who has been calling for the last twenty plus years for countries to abolish themselves to create some form of borderless utopia.

Backlash against Rubio came from those in power seeing just how far back previous administrations went in trying to manage national pride.

The speech clearly articulates that the United States seeks to establish partnerships with entities that have the courage to stand behind what they believe, and will not apologize for who they are.

This model is decidedly different than the prior model which dictated to U.S. friends that they needed to adopt all manner of progressive social experiments or else lose favor.

In how many alliances did fractures occur because leaders were told that their traditions would need to give way to abstract international norms?