U.S. to Declare the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Org?

Sec. Marco Rubio:

“We’re not gonna be in partnership with groups that are friendly with Hamas.”

Rubio confirms the designation is in the works — citing evidence linking Brotherhood affiliates to Hamas & other jihadist groups.

Hamas itself was founded as the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian branch. Critics say the U.S. has been dangerously naïve for decades in failing to act.

If finalized, this designation would mean:

✅ Sanctions

✅ Visa restrictions

✅ Banking/financial blockades

✅ Expanded intel surveillance

👀 Major shift in U.S. policy.

