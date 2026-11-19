Get this deal while it's hot. 🔥

Get 27% off forever

Marco Rubio did not apologize for the strikes.

He told the cameras the criminal bands are not a few smugglers in a speedboat. They are rooted in societies. They have people inside governments. They run illegal mining, street murder, extortion, and murder for hire.

Then he said the quiet part as policy. The boats will keep getting hit. The networks have to be dismantled financially, not just blown out of the water.

Get 27% off the Marco Rubio Substack — a new year of Liberty.

Get 27% off forever

What He Told the Whiners

“I don’t know if you guys fully comprehend how deeply rooted into societies these criminal bands have become.”

That is the answer to every segment that treats a strike like a scandal. These groups are not a vice squad problem. They are parallel states.

“We’re going to continue to do it, and we’re not just going to continue to do that. These terrorist groups have to be dismantled, not just by blowing up their boats and taking their boats. They have to be dismantled FINANCIALLY.”

If the ledger stays intact, the next boat is already paid for. Why would a secretary of state pretend otherwise?

A Year on the Water, Now With Partners

“We haven’t hidden the fact that we are going to go after narco-trafficking boats. We’ve been doing it now for over a year, and now the difference is that we’re doing it in collaboration and in cooperation with working alongside countries in the region, in their territorial waters.”

“And in fact, some of these countries are taking the strikes themselves.”

That is the shift. Unilateral theater is one story. Allied governments hitting the same targets in their own waters is another. Rubio is building a coalition that will fire, not a press release that will frown.

The Complicit and the Cancer

“I mean, you have people in governments here that are complicit with them in what they were doing.”

“It’s illegal mining. But it goes all the way down to the street level, murder, extortion, murder for hire. You name it.”

“These groups became more powerful in governments in many cases. And if you don’t confront these groups, they will eat these countries alive. It’s like a cancer that continues to grow until you don’t literally have a state anymore.”

“You become an ungovernable territory. And we don’t want to see that. They don’t want to see it.”

That is not a talking point from a think tank. It is a description of failed states on America’s doorstep. An ungovernable strip of the hemisphere becomes a platform: fentanyl, migrants, Chinese ports, whoever writes the next check.

Who Is Serious

“And I’m glad that we have leaders in this region that are serious about going after these groups, because if we didn’t, we would have failed country after failed country in the region.”

The alternative is a chain of hollow capitals. Trump, Pete Hegseth at Defense, and the governments willing to shoot are the coalition Rubio is naming. The press that calls the strikes “whining material” is not the constituency.

What happens to a country that fears a headline more than a cartel with a ministry?

Stay with Rubio. A new year of Liberty is a hemisphere that still has states in it. Readers who want the boats hit, the money frozen, and the partners armed already know the cheap way to keep the secretary’s case in the stack.

Get 27% off the Marco Rubio Substack — a new year of Liberty.

Get 27% off forever