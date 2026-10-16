Rubio has taken another step toward crippling the financial base of Cuba’s military with sanctions he imposed on 11 entities connected to the country’s armed forces.

This move under authority already in place directly impacts the funds Cuba uses to maintain control over the population while they suffer economically.

Military Mining Rings Revealed

Cuba’s military operates the island’s mineral assets as a personal slush fund. For years, nickel exports and other related businesses have transferred foreign exchange dollars generated from these dealings to loyal high-ranking officers of the military, and not to the public purse.

The designations of the U.S. Treasury Department specifically identify companies operating under military direction and illustrate that revenue generated from these types of agreements is directed toward financing surveillance systems and prisons for dissenting voices.

It isn’t going towards building hospital facilities or power generation equipment.

Where is the money headed?