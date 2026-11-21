The signal?

The US will no longer be ignoring hostile actions less than 90 miles from its coastline.

President Donald J. Trump’s administration has made it very clear that they are going to draw a red line around Cuba being used as a forward base for Iranian influence.

Rubio’s designation of BICSA will cut off the financial lines which allow Tehran to expand its reach towards U.S. shores.

This is clearly a new way of viewing the issue of proximity as a major national security concern vs. something far down the road.

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