What does it mean when a rising power is closing the gap on chips used from defense systems to smart phones?

Senator Marco Rubio recently spoke about what that means for China, especially during times when the U.S. Is attempting to limit their access to those chips. He made his comments at a time when global supply chains are being tested and the U.S. Needs to decide how aggressive it wants to be in response.

The stakes are higher than just economics. Semiconductors represent military strength, economic growth and daily life. Rubio pointed out efforts to limit China’s industry while noting the significant advancements that have been made in their factories.

Worldwide trends in production show that the U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan are currently holding onto major positions, however the gap is closing faster than most expected.

What does the future hold? We explore Rubio’s concerns below for subscribers.