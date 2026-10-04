For decades, Washington has provided financial support to its military allies through collective security agreements. However, those same allies have historically failed to provide equal access and/or investments to American businesses.

Secretary Rubio made it very clear to South Korea’s foreign minister, that the days of tolerating an unbalanced relationship are over.

Rubio has issued a list of demands for American companies to be able to gain unfettered access to the South Korean economy (including market share), specific investment commitments from the government of South Korea, and a mutual commitment to unrestricted access to the world’s oceans.

Those were not empty threats.

They were a direct challenge to an ally who has been enjoying the benefits of us protection, but refusing to allow reciprocal competition from American companies operating in Korea.

Real-time Exposure of Trade Barriers

South Korea sends billions worth of automobiles, electronics and steel products to the United States each year with little to no obstacles.

However, American businesses constantly encounter regulatory hurdles and preferential treatment for domestic businesses in South Korea.

In contrast, Secretary Rubio did not want to engage in general discussions about security, he wanted to tie the strength of the alliance directly to the level of fairness in business dealings.

He put the issues in the spotlight instead of allowing them to simmer away in the background in cables.

Secretary Rubio’s approach is different than previous administrations’ approaches because they allowed economic resentment to build-up before it threatened to undermine the alliances designed to counteract China’s influence.

Secretary Rubio is making it clear that if Korea does not begin to make its markets more competitive then there will be a cost for doing so, related to security cooperation.

Secretary Rubio is holding his ally accountable for failing to maintain a balanced relationship, which prior administrations had deliberately avoided doing.

Why does this matter now?