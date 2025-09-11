Rubio responds to crybaby leftists

🚨 JUST IN: RUBIO responds to leftists crying because Trump blew up narcoterrorists

"Strikes like this WILL happen again!" 🔥

"They were heading towards the U.S. to flood our country with POISON, and under President Trump, those days are OVER"

"The President of the United States is going to wage war on narcoterrorist organizations."

"Interdiction does not work, because these drug cartels know that they are going to lose 2% of their cargo. They bake it into their economics. What WILL stop them is when you blow them up."