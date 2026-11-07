Rubio Removes the Degen S3x Offender Tim Walz Pardoned

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the outcome this week. “Just weeks ago, a convicted sex offender and a foreign national was shielded from deportation by the governor of Minnesota. Tim Walz issued him a pardon. This week, I revoked his legal status and as of today, he has been removed from the United States.”

The case is straightforward. A foreign national with a sex offense conviction stayed in the country because a governor blocked removal. Rubio revoked the status. The man is gone.

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Tim Walz used his pardon power to protect the offender. Rubio used his authority as the 72nd Secretary of State to end it. The sequence shows the difference between state obstruction and federal action. The midterms elevated Democrats who treat such protections as normal policy. Rubio’s removal is the direct counter.

How many more pardons will governors issue before the removals keep pace?

The same election that kept Walz in the news also sent candidates comfortable with open borders and parallel legal standards. Rubio’s action is not isolated. It is the operational version of the line that citizenship and legal status are not optional. Without the revocation the pardon would have stood.

What changes when the Secretary of State treats a state pardon as temporary rather than final?

Rubio’s record as the 72nd Secretary of State now includes this removal. The numbers are not abstract. A convicted sex offender who was shielded is no longer in the United States. The midterm results make more such cases likely. The response is the one Rubio just demonstrated.

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