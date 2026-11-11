Rubio Moves the Aid to Our Hemisphere

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The secretary of state is cutting $52 million in military assistance aimed at Europe and the Middle East and sending it to Trump-aligned partners in Latin America

Marco Rubio is treating the map like a neighborhood.

AP reported he is ending $52 million in military assistance that had been flowing toward Europe and the Middle East and redirecting it to right-of-center, Trump-aligned governments in Latin America.

The countries losing the money: Iraq, Tunisia, North Macedonia, and Slovakia. The countries gaining it: Colombia — after electing “El Tigre” — plus Peru, Ecuador, and Panama.

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Why the Hemisphere Comes First

Washington has spent a generation writing checks across oceans while the southern approaches stayed a corridor for drugs, migrants, and rival influence.

Rubio barnstormed the region, stood with the leaders who want the partnership, and then moved the money. That is statecraft with a zip code.

If the threat is in the Caribbean and the Andes, why is the aid still parked in the Balkans?

Partners Who Will Use It

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Panama are not abstract “allies” on a briefing slide. They sit on the routes that decide whether American cities stay flooded.

A secretary who grew up in this hemisphere does not need a lecture on why those capitals matter. He needs partners who will fight the cartels and not lecture Washington for asking.

The trip was the handshake. The $52 million is the follow-through.

Liberty Closer to Home

This is the Monroe logic without the costume. Shore up the nations that share the neighborhood. Stop subsidizing distant files that never made the street safer.

Who should get the spare magazine — a ministry an ocean away, or a government that just chose the American side?

Stay with Rubio. A new year of Liberty starts with a State Department that spends like the border and the hemisphere are real. Readers who want that doctrine in writing already know the cheap way to keep the secretary’s case in the inbox.

Get 27% off the Marco Rubio Substack — a new year of Liberty.

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