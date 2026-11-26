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Secretary Rubio’s call for Americans to rediscover their own spirit is well-timed for an era where Americans may once again unite behind core values to strengthen both their ability to act domestically and internationally.

His commitment to the idea of America being “exceptional” repudiates the self-doubt that undermined America’s stature globally. Secretary Rubio’s ideas are not simply words; they are calls for action and strength.

America is fed up with being Divided

By calling for Americans to identify themselves as a single people, as opposed to being divided along lines of identity, secretary Rubio’s video message cuts through all of the media noise and identifies shared identity as the only viable way to heal America’s political division.

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