When a person sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party walks onto their soil with the U.S. president, there is much more than normal diplomatic relations taking place.

Marco Rubio has been warning Americans of the dangers presented by Beijing for years, and he is now in China standing side-by-side with President Trump. In addition to President Trump, Rubio is accompanied by an “all-star” group including Elon Musk and many other prominent individuals.

The implications of Rubio’s actions go well beyond just a single trip; Rubio has established himself as a strong advocate for the exposure of both economic weaknesses and security vulnerabilities associated with China’s growing economy which were largely ignored by previous administrations.

Rubio’s choice to attend the trip with President Trump, while under sanctions from Beijing sends a strong message that such tactics will never prevent America from engaging directly on matters of greatest importance to our country.

What’s his real motivation for going to China? We break it down for subscribers.