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Marco Rubio did not talk about Peru as a photo stop.

“Geography is real. Things in this hemisphere DIRECTLY impact us. Us getting involved here is not a FAVOR — it is ESSENTIAL to our own SECURITY, our own PROSPERITY, our own WELL-BEING in the United States of America.”

That is the doctrine. The Andes are not overseas. The cartels are not a foreign-affairs elective.

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A Priority That Has to Leave the Speech

“The Western Hemisphere is a priority for this administration. Not a rhetorical priority, not a symbolic priority, not a ceremonial priority, a real priority. That’s why I’ve traveled extensively in the region.”

Three legs of a trip is the proof of work. Flags and joint statements are cheap. A secretary who keeps getting on the plane is spending the only currency that counts: time.

If the neighborhood decides American streets, why did so many secretaries treat it like a layover?

The Work Under the Quote

He is in Peru to lock in governments willing to hunt cartels and narco-terrorists, not to collect ceramics.

Cooperation against the pipelines that feed U.S. cities is the unglamorous half of “Western dominance.” Dominance here means partners who will actually raid the labs and the routes.

A ceremonial priority does not quash a network. A real one shows up in Lima and stays on the subject.

Why This Speech Is the Job

Rubio is a Florida Cuban making the Monroe argument without the costume. The United States is safer when the hemisphere is not a vacuum for Beijing, the cartels, and whoever else rents a port.

What is statecraft for if it cannot say the map out loud?

Stay with him. A new year of Liberty is a State Department that treats Peru, Panama, and the corridor between them as home defense. Readers who want that case in their inbox already know the cheap way to keep the secretary talking.

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