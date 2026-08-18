Rubio took the very first real shots at the competition with his role as chairman of the newly established economic diplomacy action group, which directly works to support the American economy.

The aim is to bring fresh investments back to America using all tools available through the federal government under Trump.

A new tool in plain Site

This working group was created not to issue press releases or chase photo ops.

It was formed to use the various levels of the bureaucracy (State dept., Commerce, Treasury etc.) to act like one focused battering ram for American commercial interests. Past administrations treated diplomatic efforts as a social club for the elite.

This administration views diplomacy differently. Here’s how it should be used.