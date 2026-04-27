Rubio his revoking Visas of people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assass*nation

Rubio made it clear in that raw old clip that is all over the internet again in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, that anyone who is here in the United States (legally or illegally) and cheers the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk will be deported -- period. There will be no appeal, no excuse, no exception. “If you’re here in America, legal or illegal,” Rubio stated, “and you cheer the death of an American patriot because of what he said about the truth of campus indoctrination, then you don’t belong in this country -- you belong on a flight back.”

Rubio didn’t make that statement for click-bait -- he made that statement as a U.S. Secretary of State drawing a line in the sand that the U.S. will defend itself and its citizens, and that to glorify the murder of an American citizen for expressing political views is tantamount to crossing into enemy territory.

That video rings louder today than it did back then. Charlie Kirk is dead -- gunned down by a radicalized individual who referred to his message as “hate.” Those same radicals cheered his murder with dancing emojis and “good riddance” messages on social media the day it occurred. Rubio witnessed those celebrations in real-time and refused to let them pass without consequences. He explicitly made it known that if you are an immigrant or non-citizen and you openly celebrate the murder of an American citizen for his political views, then you give up any claim you may have had to remain in this country. Deportation is not punishment -- it is self-defense for a free society.

How many more patriots will need to die before we treat the celebrators of their killers as the threats they are?

Of course, the left went ballistic -- they screamed “free speech” while ignoring the blood that was spilled on the ground. They branded Rubio as “extreme” for stating something that every rational person knows -- celebrating assassination is not protected expression -- it is incitement cloaked in joy. Rubio did not back down then, nor has he since. His position remains a warning to every foreign national that believes they can enjoy the freedoms of America while simultaneously cheering for the destruction of America.

Approximately a fourth of the way into revisiting that moment of stark clarity, the truth screams out louder than ever before: if celebrating Charlie’s murder doesn’t get you deported, then what does? Subscribe now to become a paid subscriber to access the full unfiltered truth regarding Rubio’s deportation pledge, the radical celebrations that occurred immediately following the assassination, and why this policy must become law before more voices are silenced forever.

To put it simply, these are the same people that lecture us on the evils of “hate speech” while doing a little happy dance over a dead conservative. They want to keep our borders wide open for their foot soldiers and want to protect the speech of their assassins. Rubio turned the tables: if you hate America enough to do a victory lap over a patriot’s grave, America has no room for you. Your immigration status will not save you. Your residency status will not save you. Glorifying the murder of an innocent citizen will end your welcome in America.

This isn’t about politics anymore -- this is about survival.

Charlie Kirk created a movement that awakened millions of young Americans to the lies of big government, woke indoctrination and elite tyranny. He paid the ultimate price for that awakening -- his life. The radicals that celebrated that payment believed that they could hide behind “free expression.” Marco Rubio told them otherwise. Deport the celebrators. Send a message to the world that political violence and the enablers of such violence have no place in America.

It is not only logical, but also reasonable that the policy should state that non-citizens are permitted to live in America based upon the discretion of the U.S. Government. If that hospitality is repaid with celebration over the assassination of one of America’s own citizens due to their expressions of truth on campus, then that discretion becomes deportation. This is not revenge -- it is deterrence. It will help protect the next Charlie Kirk from being shot before the bullet flies. It will tell each and every potential killer and each and every keyboard warrior that celebrates their actions: cross that line, and you’re going.

Throughout history, America has welcomed those who came to build and contribute. Rubio has drawn the line: if you come to destroy, to incite violence, to celebrate the murder of an American citizen -- out you go. Debate? Second chances? Not for these individuals -- no matter how loudly the left yells that it is cruel, patriots believe it is absolutely necessary.

Charlie’s blood demands no less.

Marco Rubio stood strong when the first video surfaced -- and he is standing stronger today. He didn’t just talk tough -- he pledged to take action. Deport the celebrators. Make it a policy. Protect the voices that dare to speak the truth at a time when speaking the truth can get you killed. The radicals thought they could kill one man and scare the remaining voices into silence. They were wrong. Rubio’s words confirm that the fight is far from over -- it is merely beginning.

There will be no more tolerance for treason disguised as activism. There will be no more safe havens for those who celebrate dead Americans. Deport them. Send them home. Tell the world that America will defend its patriots -- even after they are deceased. Charlie Kirk deserved that. Every freedom fighter who comes after him will deserve that too.

Marco Rubio understands this. Thank God for that. The deportation pledge is not extreme -- it is justice. It is the least amount of justice owed to a murdered patriot and the movement he founded. Enact it. Expand it. Make it unbreakable. For if we don’t, the next assassination won’t be the last. The radicals are watching. Let them see Rubio’s line -- and understand that we mean every word.