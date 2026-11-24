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Marco Rubio sat next to the president and defined the job.

The most important work any president has is keeping Americans safe. Every president says it. This one, he said, means it and does something about it.

Iran has been at war with the United States for forty-seven years. Killing Americans. Attacking Americans across the planet. Other presidents warned. They refused to act. This one will not leave the danger in place.

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Not the People. The Clerics.

“What I’m talking about is not the people of Iran. The people that run this country are RADICAL, SHIA CLERICS. These are religious FANATICS. Look what they are doing now at their WEAKEST point.”

“This is the weakest Iran has ever been, and look at what they’re doing. They’re attacking embassies. They’re attacking hotels. Imagine what these people would do if they had a nuclear weapon.”

That is the risk assessment in two sentences. A regime that hits hotels while it is down is not a regime you arm with a sun.

If they behave like this when they are weakest, what do they do with a warhead?

The First-Night Objectives

Rubio said the president defined the goal on night one and the list is being executed.

Destroy Iran’s navy — happening. Destroy missile-launching capability — underway, with Pete Hegseth to speak to the details. Destroy the factories that build more missiles and drones — moving forward.

“Every single objective the president clearly laid out on the first night of this operation is being effectuated.”

“This has been an incredibly successful operation.”

Coverage is thinner, he noted, because the United States is hitting military targets. The other side bombs embassies and hotels.

A Favor to the World

“That is an unacceptable risk for the world. By the way, the president’s not just doing a favor to the United States and to our people. This is for the world.”

Forty-seven years of memos is not a strategy. A secretary willing to say the clerics are fanatics, and a president willing to take the navy and the launchers off the board, is the break.

Who benefits if the next administration goes back to warning letters?

Stay with Rubio. A new year of Liberty is a State Department that will name the regime, spare the people in the sentence, and still finish the target list. Readers who want that case in writing already know the cheap way to keep the secretary on the record.

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