When a person comes to your door, disregards all your rules, and then tells you to let him do whatever he wants in your home, how would you respond?

Senator Rubio made the very same inquiry during his most recent comments that clearly define border control as little more than a homeowner determining who may stay in his home and who must leave.

His plain-spoke analogy was akin to saying “the time for excuses is over” in reference to years of justifying border breaches.

Rubio’s description was simple and straightforward. He avoided sensationalism and partisanship. He simply stated that each and every household operates based upon one fundamental principle; guests are welcome when invited and told to leave when they disrupt.

What’s the Rubio plan for housing? We give a preview below for subscribers.