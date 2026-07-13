As of March 27, 2022, it is clear that the Biden Administration’s actions (or lack thereof) toward Putin and Xi Jinping have demonstrated that the administration views these two leaders as equal partners in the world. They might even view them as equals in terms of international influence.

While there are many areas of tension, such as trade, cybersecurity, and energy — and some tensions have grown over time — there is growing evidence that neither leader has seriously considered the idea that their relationship could ever be anything less than perfectly cooperative.

In fact, they seem to enjoy working together.

In order to understand how far down this path we have gone, let us consider several examples:

1. Trade: We are now in the process of negotiating with Russia a new Strategic Partnership agreement to replace the Partnership for Modernization agreement signed by George W. Bush in 2008. This means that we will soon have a formalized partnership with Russia for the first time since World War I.

The rest of the examples are below for paid subscribers.