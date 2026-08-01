Those who allowed that openness are now silent regarding accountability.

In place of the usual shrugs and/or investigations which lead to nothing, the Trump Administration has made it very clear that there will be legitimate barriers to prevent foreign interference from happening again.

By making the link between trust and the continued existence of self-governance, Rubio makes a great deal of sense by pointing out that if we do not maintain our own integrity, each and every one of our votes becomes mere theater.

A charade but for what purpose?