The United States strongly condemns the recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Most notably the September 14th strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed numerous innocent people, including an American citizen.

“These heinous attacks show an utter disregard for the lives of innocent civilians,” said Rubio. “They must stop now.”

American Citizen Among Victims of Houthi Attack; Rubio Condemns Attacks

Rubio clearly identified the Houthis as terrorists in his statement and did so unapologetically. The attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was an example of something that some prior officials had hesitated to say crossed a red line.

In addition to the large number of Saudi Arabian civilian casualties, an American citizen also lost their life during the attack, making the attack a direct threat to U.S. national interests.