Rubio: Cuba Needs A Regime Change

Cuba has been a communist nation for 67 years, following Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

Cuba is a staunch ally of Russia and China.

Cuba is about 90 miles south of Key West, Florida.

Cuba has been a burr under the saddle of the U.S. for too long.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee what most people already know. It’s time for a regime change in Cuba.

“Regime change?” Rubio, answering a “gotcha” question from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, asked.

Rubio continued, “I think we would love to see the regime there change.”

Regime change in Cuba isn’t a radical idea, though the Left would have you think otherwise. It’s common sense.

“There’s no doubt about the fact that it would be of great benefit to the United States if Cuba were no longer governed by an autocratic regime,” Rubio said.

Put another way, a regime change in Cuba is putting America first.

That’s why Trump was elected president, and that’s why Trump chose Rubio for secretary of state.

The Squeeze

The communists in Cuba are living on borrowed time. Trump’s energy quarantine against the country is crippling.

The fuel blockade is catalyzing Cuba’s decades-long economic crisis, disrupting access to water, and worsening food and medicine shortages.

Long-term prosperity sometimes requires short-term pain.

“There’s a number of epidemics rippling through the population right now, repression is increasing as the regime feels cornered, and they are not signaling any willingness to negotiate with the United States,” said Sebastián Arcos, interim director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University.

“These people are really, really bad guys, and they have shown this capacity to survive difficult crises,” he added. “I don’t think they can survive this one.”

The question becomes, how long will the communist leaders of Cuba deny reality? Their tyrannical days are drawing to a close, whether they like it or not.

Trump has suggested the U.S. could achieve a “friendly takeover” of Cuba similar to the situation in Venezuela.

In Venezuela, the leaders got the boot, but the regime was left largely in place as long as they continued to show greater economic cooperation with the United States.

Whatever the case, the Cuban leaders are on the way out. If they don’t give in to U.S. pressure, the Cuban people will eventually rise because they are sick of being treated like dogs.

Rubio and Trump would support a people’s revolution in Cuba, just as they are doing in Iran.

The Authoritarian Nexus

Cuba is the nexus for authoritarian operations in the Americas.

Russia and China—the top dog authoritarian regimes—aren’t keen on the Trump administration, especially Marco Rubio.

In a strong show of support for their allies in Latin America, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping stated that they will continue cooperation with Cuba and Venezuela, despite U.S. efforts to clean house.

The strong-arm leaders stated their concerns during a high-level videoconference, where they also discussed the international situation, with emphasis on Iran, and the strategic role of their alliance in the current world.

To say Trump and Company are disrupting Russia’s and China’s plans to dominate the world would be an understatement.

Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran are key players in the latest iteration of the Axis of Evil. Without them, Russia and China are in hot water—boiling hot.

Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain a level of cooperation with Venezuela and Cuba, despite the sanctions and threats coming from Washington.

Putin went so far as to say, “the alliance in foreign policy between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilizing factor in a context of increasing turmoil in the world”.

Xi Jinping agreed that “the international situation has become increasingly turbulent,” and that “China and Russia must work together to maintain global strategic stability.”

Big words. If it sounds like posturing, it probably is. Neither Russia nor China is in a position to intervene militarily in the Americas. With Iran in turmoil, they’ve got their hands full nearer home.

Avoiding A Humanitarian Crisis

Former CIA officer and Central America analyst Fulton Armstrong said that the U.S. and Cuban regimes could avoid a humanitarian crisis in Cuba by engaging in a normalization process.

The U.S. could demand that Cuba rid itself of Russian and Chinese influence, as listed in the president’s executive order on Jan. 29 announcing the fuel quarantine.

“This is probably where my hope plays in a little bit more,” Armstrong said, “is that the Trump, Rubio people realize that normalization was the best deal possible.”

The current Cuban regime could open up to U.S. trade, tourism, and business, and undergo liberal economic reforms.

“We’re not going to like the pace, we’re not going to like every element, but we don’t like the pace and element of a lot of stuff in the world,” Armstrong continued. “But it will reduce the prospects of a humanitarian crisis, a humanitarian disaster.”

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants and an enemy of the Cuban communist regime. He is in a position to act as a buffer between Trump and the hard-line, Cuban-American demanding outright regime change from the bottom up.

“With Marco Rubio in the role he’s in,” said Batlle, of the Hudson Institute, “there’s a lot of trust that the administration is going to do the right thing.”

They’ll do the right thing because they have common sense.

“They [hardliners] may express concerns about the timing and the way the administration goes about it. But I think at the end of the day, they’re not going to get an administration that is more sympathetic to them than this one.”

All thanks to Marco Rubio, a man in the right place at the right time.

Rubio is looking more and more presidential.