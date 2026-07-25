Critics on x have immediately labeled him unprepared/unfit/and hostile to open discussion solely because he has publicly challenged foreign leaders that engage in meddling activities within the united states.

The fact that this backlash is occurring does not reflect any new evidence of incompetence on the part of rubio. Rather it reflects a growing sense among elites that a foreign policy focused on promoting American sovereignty is preferable to continuing to accommodate foreign powers through endless concessions.

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What does it say when the most vocal critics of Rubio’s record consist primarily of individuals that spent years protecting authoritarian regimes from scrutiny?