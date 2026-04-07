No one died from USAID cuts

🚨SOS Marco Rubio: “No one has died because the U.S. has cut aid. People have died because gangs steal the aid. People have died because other countries have not stepped up. The U.S. has saved more lives than any other country in the world.”

Marco Rubio Exposes the Total Sham Behind the USAID Death Hoax – The Foreign-Aid Scam Machine & Media Are Desperate to Keep Billions Flowing — Rubio Will Not Allow Lies to Take Away True Accountability

USAID was a bloated, corrupt disaster that had U.S. tax-payer dollars funneling through countless layers of middlemen who skimmed off huge portions before the aid actually got to the intended recipients. Therefore, the administration decided to shut it down and move what remained of USAID to the State Department and rebuild the entire system from the ground-up. Marco Rubio made it very clear: the U.S. is still the largest single contributor of foreign aid in the world (the U.S. has been the number one provider of foreign aid in the world each and every year), but the way it’s done now is correct: it is smarter; it goes directly to the recipient; it serves U.S. interests; and it does not allow for the NGO industrial complex to turn humanitarian aid dollars into overhead expense for luxury and ideological slush funds.

There will be no more blank check write-offs to organizations with multi-billion dollar budgets which have consistently produced nothing but failure. Instead, direct compacts will be established with countries; ambassadors will call the shots on the ground; health initiatives will be rolled out that actually produce results. This is not abandonment; it is the first time in history that aid will be delivered effectively instead of being exploited by those receiving the aid.

Critics went wild. They literally screamed bloody murder. They claimed hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of people would die because of the aid restructuring. Marco Rubio did not flinch. “Nobody has died due to the aid cuts,” he said flat-out. When questioned further, he doubled-down: the real culprits are the gang members in Haiti who are stealing shipments, the warlords in Sudan who are blocking convoys and using famine as a tool to kill, and the corrupt distributors who fail to get supplies to the people they are supposed to serve.

How dare they place the responsibility for the actions of thugs and tyrants on the shoulders of American taxpayers?