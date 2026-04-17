NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY

Stephen Miller: “The Democrat Party, via the Biden-Harris Terrorist Administration devised a scheme to import illegal aliens into the country by the millions — granting them ‘parole,’ which gives them work permits, which gives them Social Security numbers, which gives them access to the voting booth — and finally hooking them on welfare like addicts hooked on drugs, all with the sole purpose of participating in U.S. elections and ultimately overthrowing the Constitutional Republic of the United States.”

The radical left’s plan to mass-import immigrants into America is not charity — it is a calculated attack to destroy America’s Republic, and finally Marco Rubio has closed the door.

Marco Rubio is having a blast taking down the Democrats’ treasonous plans, and all patriotic Americans who are watching should be on fire.

When Stephen Miller blew the whistle on the Biden-Harris blueprint, he exposed the plan to allow millions of illegal aliens to enter the U.S., give them “parole” for work permits and social security numbers, dope them up on welfare, and direct them to the polling booths to vote and elect their liberal handlers, and rig elections, and destroy America’s constitutional republic from within. Rubio, as Secretary of State, recognizes this for what it is – a treasonous conspiracy against the United States created by elitists who hate America’s sovereignty more than they hate power. And Rubio is not just talking the talk – he is walking the walk – revoking visas, refusing entry, and deporting anyone who aids or celebrates the destruction of America’s way of life.

This is not an immigration policy – it is an invasion by design.

Rubio’s one-strike policy for visa holders is pure genius: do you support terrorists, do you abuse our hospitality, or do you celebrate political violence like the radicals who danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave? Then your visa will be revoked immediately, no mercy, no second chance. And Rubio is utilizing every tool in the Immigration and Nationality Act to kick out all threats – from Hamas supporters to censorship operatives promoting the global elite’s agenda. The left is screaming “discrimination,” but Rubio knows the real discrimination is against American citizens who have had their votes diluted by this imported electorate scheme.

How long did we allow the Democrats to treat our borders like a welcome mat for their future voters?

The evidence mounts like the bodies at the border: parole abuses exploded under Biden-Harris, providing work permits to millions of people who jumped the line, giving social security access which opens the door to welfare and voting rolls in states that are too afraid to check the citizenship of the voter. Miller called it exactly – a plot to make new arrivals dependent on government handouts while turning red states blue through sheer numbers. Rubio will not let that happen. He has suspended visas for immigrants from 75 high-welfare-risk countries until they can prove they will not become public charges before receiving a chance at the American Dream.

About a quarter of the way into exposing the Democrat-engineered disaster, the full extent of their betrayal hits like a freight train: if this treasonous deluge continues unchecked, our Republic collapses beneath the weight of rigged demographics. Get a paid subscription now and discover the entire truth of Rubio’s counterattack, the secret aspects of the Democrat conspiracy, and how we can join the fight to save America’s soul.

Sarcasm aside, the party that lectures us about “democracy” is the one plotting to import a permanent underclass to vote themselves limitless power. They call it compassion. Rubio calls it conspiracy -- and he is correct. By linking aid to real accountability and cutting off the NGO grifting money that sent billions to leftist causes overseas, he is starving the beast that feeds this invasion machine.

Rubio’s actions speak louder than any Democrat deflection. He has announced visa bans on censorship operatives who coerce American platforms to suppress conservative voices – foreign agents undermining our freedom of speech. That is not overreach; that is defending the First Amendment from the same elites who use immigration to silence dissent. The lawsuit against Rubio for his 75-country visa ban? It is just another example of lawfare from the open-borders radicals fighting to keep the floodgates open.

This is war on America’s sovereignty, and Rubio is leading the charge.

The Democrats plan isn’t veiled: parole for entry, work permits for jobs, social security for identity, welfare for dependence, and voting access for control. Miller exposed it as the overthrow plot it is – treasonous conspiracy masquerading as humanitarianism. Rubio is dismantling it piece-by-piece – from revoking student visas for pro-Hamas agitators to deporting anyone who advocates for terrorist activity. He is making America unwelcoming to those who despise it, and ensuring only those who respect our laws and values remain.

Freedom is hanging in the balance. Tyrannical big government thrives when there are no borders and votes can be purchased with imported masses. Rubio gets it – a nation without secure borders is not a nation – it is a target for conquest.

The left’s freak-out about Rubio’s policies demonstrates that he is hurting where it hurts. They sue, they scream, they smear – but they cannot cover-up the conspiracy any longer. Mass importation isn’t about diversity – it is about dilution. Welfare hooks aren’t assistance – they are handcuffs to ensure loyalty to the Democrat machine. Rubio is snapping those chains by implementing laws that place Americans first, removing threats, and rebuilding foreign policy based upon strength rather than surrender.

We need more of this fire. Rubio is not backing away from either the globalist cabal or the domestic radicals who are supporting them. He is the Secretary of State America needs – unapologetic, strategic, and laser-focused on destroying the treasonous schemes threatening our Republic.

Democrats believed they could flood the system and steal the future. Rubio is proving them wrong each and every day. Rubio’s visa crackdowns, deportation promises, and reform of welfare aid are the cure to the poison the Democrats are spreading. The conspiracy is real – but so is the resistance. Rubio is leading it with courage that is embarrassing the cowards in Washington.

Because of men like him, America awakens stronger. The treasonous plot ends here – not with a whimper, but with deportations, revocations, and the roar of patriots who will not permit their country to fall. Rubio’s battle is our battle. Engage in it. Win it. Because the Republic won’t save itself – the elites ensured that would never happen. However, with Rubio leading the charge, we have a good chance of reclaiming it.