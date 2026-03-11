Never forget that Hamas STEALS humanitarian aid

Hamas is the impediment. They must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future.

Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need. This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians.

US Drone Observes Aid Truck Looted by Hamas in Gaza

TAMPA, Fla. – On Oct. 31, the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck traveling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis.

The coordination center was alerted through video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 aerial drone flying overhead to monitor implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road’s median. The driver’s current status is unknown.

Over the past week, international partners have delivered more than 600 trucks of commercial goods and aid into Gaza daily. This incident undermines these efforts.

Nearly 40 nations and international organizations represented at the CMCC are working together to help flow humanitarian, logistical and security assistance into Gaza.