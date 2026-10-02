Marco Rubio: “We Made a Terrible Mistake in This Country”

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Marco Rubio didn’t ease into it. Speaking at the launch of the Foundry School on September 3, 2026, he told the room exactly where things went wrong.

“I think we made a terrible mistake in this country,” Rubio said, “not many years ago, under people that were in charge at the time, especially at the end of the Cold War.”

The Mistake, in Rubio’s Words

The core of that mistake, according to Rubio, was a belief that where things got made simply stopped mattering.

“It didn’t matter any longer where things were made,” he said. “They were to be made in the most efficient place at the lowest possible cost.” The logic seemed airtight at the time. More profit for companies, lower prices for consumers. “That was the way the world would work.”

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Underneath that logic sat a bigger assmption, one Rubio said turned out to be badly wrong. “There was this fantasy, really, that the whole world would become free-enterprise democracies and that everyone would look like us.”

But did the world actually work that way?

Reality had other plans. “That is not how human events have ever worked,” Rubio said — nation-states still matter, nationalism is still real, borders still matter, and countries will always act in their own interest.

The Cost Nobody Priced In

Rubio was direct about what this approach did to the country. “The result of it is that it deindustrialized America,” he said. “We lost our ability and our capacity to make things.”

And not just heavy machinery or the kind of large-scale manufacturing people usually picture.

He pointed to something narrower, and in his view more alarming: “even some of the most basic components that are necessary, that underpin economic life, especially in the 21st century.”

That loss didn’t announce itself right away. It surfaced later, all at once. “We woke up to the reality just a few years ago that we are suddenly, as a nation, dangerously dependent,” Rubio said — dependent on other countries not just for economic vibrancy, but for national security and, as he put it, “our very survival as a prosperous nation-state.”

What happens to a superpower that can no longer make what it needs to survive?

A Correction Years in the Making

Rubio framed the current moment as a direct response to that reckoning.

“So now we are involved in this endeavor across the board to try to reverse those mistakes,” he said — a project he went on to connect to critical minerals, 21st-century workforce skills, and new partnerships with higher education.

Work, he suggested, that would need to outlast any single administration to actually succeed.

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