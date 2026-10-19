Marco Rubio: “The Old Dogma Was Wrong”

Get 72% off for 1 year

Marco Rubio didn’t mince words about radical socialism. He called out the ideology by name — and said its foundations were rotten from the start.

Speaking at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism on July 16, 2026, Rubio took direct aim at the intellectual case behind modern socialist and communist movements, including groups like the Democratic Socialists of America. According to commentary circulating around the clip, he argued that the fundamental character of these ideologies never actually changes, no matter how each new generation tries to rebrand it.

Get 72% off a full year of the Marco Rubio Substack — lock in the discount before it’s gone.

Get 72% off for 1 year

Rubio didn’t stop at critiquing theory. He pointed to what these ideologies do in practice, arguing they tend to wreck what is beautiful and what is right rather than build anything better.

Confronting the Old Excuses

Part of what made the speech resonate, according to viewers reacting to the clip, was Rubio’s willingness to confront the standard defenses head-on. Socialism’s supporters have long argued that it simply hasn’t been tried correctly yet — that real socialism, done right, would finally deliver on its promises.

Rubio rejected that framing directly, calling the old dogma wrong and pushing back on the idea that these systems fail only because of poor execution rather than the ideology itself. He argued that claims about the system working in practice don’t hold up once actually tested against reality.

Without Miracles

One of the sharper turns of phrase attributed to Rubio in the clip involved the idea that these ideologies require something close to a miracle to function as promised — a pointed way of saying the math simply doesn’t work without pretending away the exceptions and edge cases that always seem to show up when theory meets reality.

Why It’s Resonating Now

The timing matters. With democratic socialism gaining visibility in parts of the Democratic Party’s younger base, Rubio’s remarks land as a direct rebuttal from one of the administration’s most visible foreign policy voices — delivered not at a campaign rally, but at an official State Department address on political terrorism.

Get 72% off a full year of the Marco Rubio Substack — support the coverage that keeps bringing you moments like this.

Get 72% off for 1 year