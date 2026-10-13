Marco Rubio: “The Left Wing Has Destroyed Every Country They’ve Gotten a Hold Of”

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Someone asked Marco Rubio if he was worried about left-wing groups rising because of the United States under Trump. His answer flipped the question on its head entirely.

Left-wing groups haven’t been rising, Rubio said. They’ve already been here — and they’ve destroyed the hemisphere.

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A Region-Wide Pattern, Named Country by Country

Rubio didn’t leave the claim vague. He went country by country, laying out what he sees as a consistent pattern of failure everywhere left-wing governance has taken hold.

The left wing destroyed Venezuela, he said. The left wing destroyed Cuba. The left wing destroyed Nicaragua.

He didn’t stop there. The left wing has basically destroyed every country they’ve gotten a hold of in the hemisphere, Rubio said — a sweeping claim, and one he clearly intended as exactly that.

Ecuador and Bolivia Weren’t Exceptions

Rubio extended the same argument to countries not always at the center of this conversation. Not only have they done that here in Ecuador, he said, not only have they done that in Bolivia.

He pointed specifically to Bolivia’s recent history as an example worth studying closely. Look what Bolivia has suffered for 25 years because of left wing governance, he said — a quarter-century, in his framing, used as a case study in what sustained left-wing control actually produces on the ground.

The Alliance Rubio Says Nobody Wants to Talk About

The sharpest part of Rubio’s remarks wasn’t about economic policy or governance failures. It was about who he says these left-wing groups are actually working with.

These left wing groups are actually in alliance with these criminal narco trafficking organizations, Rubio said. They are aligned with them. They permit them to conduct these activities in a nefarious alliance between them.

That’s a serious accusation, and Rubio didn’t soften it. In his framing, this isn’t a case of ideological overlap or coincidental interests — it’s a direct, functioning partnership between political movements and organized narco-trafficking networks.

Why Rubio Says This Isn’t Just a Regional Problem

Rubio was clear that he doesn’t see this as an issue confined to the countries directly affected. So I’m glad that’s being confronted, he said. And by the way, these groups are not just threats to these countries, they ultimately become threats to the United States.

That framing is central to how Rubio has approached the region throughout his time at the State Department: instability and criminal alliances abroad don’t stay abroad. They eventually show up at America’s doorstep, whether through trafficking routes, migration pressure, or destabilized governments hostile to U.S. interests.

“We Are Going to Address It”

Rubio was direct about where his responsibility lies. I work for the United States of America, he said, and if a threat in this region is emerging to the national security and national interest of our country, we are going to address it.

He also pointed to something he described as a shift in the region itself — a growing number of governments willing to confront these alliances rather than tolerate them. What we’re very happy about is that we can now address it in partnership with other presidents and other leaders in this region that feel the same way, Rubio said.

A Generational Shift, Playing Out in Real Time

Taken together, Rubio’s comments describe more than a single policy position. They describe a region where right-leaning leadership is increasingly willing to break from decades of left-wing governance that Rubio argues left a trail of economic collapse, criminal alliances, and human suffering behind it — and where, for the first time in years, the United States has partners willing to confront that legacy directly instead of working around it.

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