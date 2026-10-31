Marco Rubio: “The Left-Wing Has Basically Destroyed Every Country”

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Speaking to reporters in Ecuador, Marco Rubio didn’t hedge on his assessment of the region’s recent history.

“The left-wing destroyed Venezuela,” Rubio said. “The left-wing destroyed Cuba. The left-wing destroyed Nicaragua.”

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A Pattern, Not a Coincidence

Three countries, three collapses. Rubio wasn’t content to leave it there.

“The left-wing has basically destroyed every country they’ve gotten ahold of in the hemisphere,” he said — a claim broad enough to cover the entire region, and delivered without a hint of qualification.

The remarks, posted by the State Department, quickly racked up over a million views and thousands of shares. Part of that reach comes from where Rubio said it. This wasn’t a campaign rally or a cable news hit — it was an on-the-record exchange with reporters, in Ecuador, delivered as part of official diplomatic business.

Why Say This Standing in Ecuador?

The location matters. Ecuador has spent recent years pulling away from the leftist governance that defined much of the region for a generation, making it a fitting backdrop for Rubio to draw a contrast between where that governance led and where countries choosing a different path might end up instead.

Is it a coincidence that Rubio chose this setting to make the point? Probably not.

A Reaction That Matched the Moment

The response underneath Rubio’s remarks leaned heavily favorable, with one widely shared reply calling him the greatest Secretary of State in modern history and challenging readers to name his predecessor without looking it up.

Whether or not that claim holds up to scrutiny, the exchange captures something real about how Rubio has positioned himself at State: blunt, unafraid of sweeping statements, and willing to make them on foreign soil rather than only for a domestic audience back home.

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