Marco Rubio Sets The Record Straight

Marco Rubio is presidential.

He could give Vice President Vance a run for his money in the next Republican presidential primary if he so chooses.

He’s not alone. The Republicans have a deep bench.

Along with J.D.Vance, there’s Rubio, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and many more.

When it comes to competence, experience, and force of will, however, Rubio could very well be the man.

And the Democrats can’t keep up with him.

The Venezuela Example

Democrats lambast the Trump administration for anything and everything they do, especially when they’re successful.

The capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was a huge success. The Democrats hated it.

Rubio faced scrutiny in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing over the military operation that captured Maduro.

In his opening remarks to the committee, Rubio defended the administration’s decision to raid Venezuela.

“And let me just say this: What is our goal going in? We had, in our hemisphere, a regime operated by an indicted narcotrafficker that became a base of operation for virtually every competitor, adversary, and enemy in the world,” Rubio said.

“It was — for Iran, their primary spot of operation in the Western Hemisphere was Venezuela,” he continued.

“For Russia, their primary base of operation in the Western Hemisphere, along with Cuba and Nicaragua, was Venezuela.”

“In the case of China, China was receiving oil at a huge—about $20 a barrel—discount, and they weren’t even paying money for it. It was being used to pay down debt that they were owed,” Rubio added.

“And so you had basically three of our primary opponents in the world operating from our hemisphere from that spot,” he said.

He also explained during the hearing how the decision-making process works—the buck stops with Trump. Rubio is a loyalist; he hasn’t gone rogue.

“The lead on U.S. foreign policy is named Donald J. Trump,” Rubio said.

“We build a team, we gather facts, we present options, and then we take them to the President. It is the President who directs the national—the foreign policy of the United States—that’s always been the case, by the way,” he continued.

The Democrats needed the history lesson.

Rejecting claims that the United States is at war with Venezuela, Rubio insisted the operation was a “limited law-enforcement mission rather than a military occupation.”

“There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country. There are no U.S. troops on the ground,” he said.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth thought she had Rubio’s number—until Rubio set the facts straight.

“Every American President retains the right to defend the United States against an imminent threat,” Rubio stated.

Duckworth couldn’t argue with that. Rubio had shut her down.

He did the same to other would-be “gotcha” questioning by the Left.

When Senator Brian Schatz asked Rubio if the Trump administration was after regime change in Cuba, as if he had cornered him, Rubio responded with, “I think we would like to see regime change.”

Boom.

Why wouldn’t we want to oust a communist eyesore some 100 miles south of the United States?

A better question is why the Left wouldn’t want regime change. Could it be because they are Marxists themselves?

Could be.

By contrast, Republicans largely praised the Trump administration’s actions.

Committee Chairman Sen. Jim Risch from Idaho stated the obvious when he said the Venezuela mission was “an incredibly brief, targeted and successful raid.”

You can’t argue with that unless you’re deranged and can no longer read reality.

But lefty New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen still wanted to know whether removing Maduro was worth it.

“The U.S. naval blockade around Venezuela and the raid have already cost American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” Shaheen said. “And yet the Maduro regime is essentially still in power—all the same people are running the country.”

She didn’t mention that Venezuela holds more oil than Saudi Arabia, with a total volume worth trillions of dollars.

Petroleum engineer Luis Zerpa said, “From the geology side, it just has the perfect location.”

And it is perfectly situated in the Americas. Strategically, that’s a big deal.

Rubio was then asked to defend the U.S. naval blockade of Venezuela. He described it as a “quarantine,” not a military escalation.

He went on to say Venezuela’s current leaders are working with the U.S. to help identify ships suspected of sanctions violations.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul asked Rubio about the legality of the Venezuela mission.

It goes without saying that raiding the “criminal state” was both lawful and necessary. It’s odd how people complain about dictators and then push back against getting rid of them.

Rubio doubled down and warned that if the new government fails to cooperate, the U.S is willing to escalate.

“Make no mistake,” he said. “We are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail.”

Senators pressed Rubio on how success would be measured in Venezuela.

“This is not a frozen dinner,” Rubio told the committee. “You don’t put it in a microwave, and 2 1/2 minutes later it’s ready. These are complex things.”

The Democrats aren’t good with complexity. They’re good at propaganda.

But with men like Rubio in charge, propaganda doesn’t work. Reason wins the day.

The Venezuela operation was an astounding success. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made that clear as day.

In doing so, he showcased his presidential potential for all the world to see—friends and enemies alike.

Don’t mess with Marco Rubio, and don’t mess with the USA.