Marco Rubio has told this story from the Senate floor before, and it’s the kind of story that sticks with you precisely because it’s so specific. A Cuban refugee, in the country for forty five years, worked the whole time, paid in every year, retires and collects eight or nine hundred dollars a month from Social Security.

Meanwhile, Rubio said, a newer arrival receiving refugee benefits can end up with more support in a single month, cash payments, Medicaid, food stamps, health coverage for their children, than that lifelong worker’s earned Social Security check.

Why does that comparison land so hard?

Paid subscribers help this up stack continue going strong.

Because it’s not abstract policy math. It’s a man who spent four decades contributing to a system, watching someone who arrived recently receive more from the government in raw dollar terms. Imagine, Rubio said, if you’ve been working here for forty years and your Social Security check is smaller than the benefits going to a twenty eight year old, able bodied person who just got here. That’s real. That happens. That’s happening every day. That makes no sense.

Rubio wasn’t making that argument from the sidelines either. As Secretary of State, he’s continued pressing the same underlying principle, just applied to the front end of the immigration process rather than the benefits side. Every sovereign nation, he’s said, has the right to know who is entering, why they’re coming, and whether they’re likely to become a burden on the country’s social safety net. We have a right, he said plainly, to make sure that you’re not going to come to this country and pose a burden on our social safety network. All of these things are rights of sovereign countries.

That’s not a fringe position. Rubio pointed out that most countries in the world maintain far more restrictive immigration vetting than the United States ever has, even as America remains, in his words, the most generous country in the world when it comes to legal immigration, admitting close to a million people through legal channels this year alone.

Isn’t that the balance most Americans actually want? Generosity paired with basic accountability?

The fraud side of this argument isn’t hypothetical either. Federal prosecutors have already charged ninety eight individuals in Minnesota alone as part of an ongoing investigation into welfare and benefits fraud schemes that federal officials estimate could total in the billions once fully tallied. Nearly nine percent of the roughly $866 million Minnesota spends annually on food stamps is estimated to be paid out in error. One nonprofit alone, Feeding Our Future, engineered a scheme that stole nearly $250 million meant to feed hungry children by inventing fake meal sites and submitting claims for meals that were never served.

That’s the environment Rubio has been describing for years, applied at a national scale. Systems built with good intentions, stretched thin by insufficient verification, and exploited by people willing to game the paperwork while honest, decades long taxpayers watch their own earned benefits shrink relative to what the system hands out elsewhere.

Rubio’s argument has never been that immigrants broadly are the problem. He’s made clear, repeatedly, that legal immigration built the country and continues to strengthen it. His argument is narrower and harder to dismiss. A retiree who worked and paid into Social Security for forty five years deserves a system that reflects that sacrifice, not one where the math quietly works out backwards.

That’s not a controversial idea. It’s the entire premise Social Security was built on in the first place.