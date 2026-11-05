Marco Rubio on the Venezuela Oil Deal: “This Ensures America, Not China, Has a Seat at the Table”

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A new oil deal with Venezuela raised an obvious question: is this really a win, or just short-term relief? Marco Rubio didn’t dodge it.

“Obviously, it will have some short-term benefits,” Rubio said. “But it also ensures that the United States, not China, Russia, or Iran, will have a position with regard to the largest oil producer in our hemisphere.”

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Not Just About Barrels

Rubio’s framing made clear this wasn’t really an argument about oil prices or supply chains. It was about who gets a seat at the table when the largest oil producer in the Western Hemisphere makes decisions about its future.

For years, that seat has increasingly gone to rivals. China, Russia, and Iran have all built relationships with Venezuela while the United States largely stood at arm’s length.

Rubio’s comment reframed the deal as a course correction on that front — a way of making sure America has influence in a region where it had been steadily losing ground.

The Reaction Underneath

The response to Rubio’s comments leaned heavily into that same framing. One reply put a number on exactly how far things had drifted: Venezuela had reportedly been supplying China with 80 percent of its oil before shifting back toward the United States as a strategic energy partner.

Whether that specific figure holds up to scrutiny or not, it captures the broader point Rubio was making — this deal isn’t just an economic transaction. It’s a geopolitical one, aimed squarely at the influence America’s rivals had built in its own backyard.

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