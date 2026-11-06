Marco Rubio Knows Islam is Dangerous

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Palestinian activist Aber Kawas has won her race for the New York State Senate. She has said 9/11 was America’s fault because of capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia. She is endorsed by the NYC DSA and Zohran Mamdani. She has worn a Hamas headband.

Marco Rubio has spent years warning about exactly this pattern. He has criticized Islamist ideology, Iran’s role as the chief state sponsor of terrorism, and the networks that move people and ideas from the Middle East into Western politics.

Those networks do not stop at the border. They show up in statehouses.

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Kawas is not an outlier. She is the product of the same alliance Rubio has described: left-wing activists partnering with Islamist groups that blame the West for attacks carried out by their own co-religionists. The midterms just gave that alliance more seats.

How many more candidates who excuse terrorism will voters put in office before the warnings become reality?

Iran funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and the proxies that attack American interests. Rubio has pointed out that the same ideology travels west through migration, campus organizing, and political candidates who treat 9/11 as a consequence of American power rather than a deliberate massacre. Yesterday’s results put one of those candidates in the New York legislature.

What happens when people who wear Hamas headbands start writing state law?

The same forces Rubio has identified in Tehran and Gaza are now winning elections in New York. The pattern is not subtle. It is the one he has described for years: terrorist networks that begin in the Middle East and end up influencing politics in the West.

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