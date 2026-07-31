Watch the video above around the 1 minute 45 second mark to hear this moment for yourself.

Marco Rubio didn’t bother with the usual talking point conservatives lean on when criticizing communism. He skipped straight past it.

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Speaking to representatives from 60 countries at a summit on political terrorism, Rubio rejected the familiar line that communism “sounds good in theory, but it never works in practice.” His response was direct. “That’s actually NOT TRUE,” he said. “Communism does NOT sound good in theory.” That single reframe undercuts decades of debate before the argument even gets started.

Rubio’s reasoning wasn’t vague either. He laid out exactly why the ideology fails at the conceptual level, arguing that socialism and communism, by their very nature, require the centralization of power, the destruction of the individual, and the abolition of private property, the very institution Rubio says has been instrumental to the development of the West and its greatest nations.

Why does an ideology get treated as a noble failed experiment instead of what Rubio argues it actually is: broken from the very first premise?

He Called Out the Costume, Not Just the Ideology

Rubio went further than most political speeches typically dare to go, describing what he sees as the actual endpoint of both systems. The world communism builds, he argued, is one obsessed purely with material distribution, carrying no drive to advance humanity’s future, seeking only to freeze the economy in place and guarantee everyone an identical, bare-minimum standard of living.

Then came the line that’s been circulating since the speech. “Strip away the terminology,” Rubio said, “and both are little more than a costume: authoritarianism wearing one mask, mob rule wearing the other.” That’s not a throwaway insult. It’s an argument that the entire socialism-versus-communism distinction Democratic Socialists of America supporters lean on collapses once you look past the branding.

Reaction to the speech was immediate and, notably, came from across the political spectrum. One commentator called it “one of the best things I’ve ever heard.” Another described Rubio’s conviction as “clear” and his argument as “rock solid and irrefutable.”

The Timing Wasn’t an Accident

This speech didn’t happen in a vacuum. It landed just weeks after Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City’s mayor, and after several of his DSA-aligned allies defeated establishment Democrats in congressional primaries. Rubio’s broader remarks that week explicitly connected the resurgence of far-left political violence to this same ideological movement, and the administration has already backed that framing with real policy, designating four antifa-linked groups in Europe as foreign terrorist organizations back in November.

Not everyone accepted Rubio’s framing without a fight. PBS noted the speech repeatedly conflated democratic socialism, generally centered on universal healthcare and higher taxes on the wealthy, with communism, under which private ownership is largely eliminated. Critics on the far left pushed back even harder, with one Marxist commentary site accusing Rubio of treating history as settled when they argue it remains “unfinished.”

That pushback doesn’t erase what made Rubio’s argument land so widely, though. He wasn’t simply repeating old Cold War talking points. He built a case from first principles, then dared his critics to actually defend the ideology on those terms rather than retreating into the comfort of the theory-versus-practice defense that’s shielded communism from serious scrutiny for generations.